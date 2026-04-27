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    Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program [Image 2 of 5]

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    Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Team Dover leaders, commanders, first sergeants and Key Support Liaisons as they attend a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The Commander’s Key Support Program connects military families with leadership, information and installation resources throughout deployments, permanent changes of station and other challenges tied to military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9659378
    VIRIN: 260429-F-QY777-1005
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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