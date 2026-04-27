U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Team Dover leaders, commanders, first sergeants and Key Support Liaisons as they attend a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The Commander’s Key Support Program connects military families with leadership, information and installation resources throughout deployments, permanent changes of station and other challenges tied to military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9659378
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-QY777-1005
|Resolution:
|4996x3331
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program
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