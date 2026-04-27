Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DeDe Musa, spouse of U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The luncheon provided an opportunity to thank Key Support Liaisons for their service and reinforce their role as trained peer-to-peer support and referral resources for Team Dover families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)