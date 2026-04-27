DeDe Musa, spouse of U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The luncheon provided an opportunity to thank Key Support Liaisons for their service and reinforce their role as trained peer-to-peer support and referral resources for Team Dover families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9659379
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-QY777-1007
|Resolution:
|5048x3365
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program
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