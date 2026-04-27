Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The luncheon brought Team Dover leaders, commanders, first sergeants and Key Support Liaisons together to strengthen communication, clarify program expectations and recognize volunteers who support Airmen and families across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)