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    Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program [Image 4 of 5]

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    Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with his spouse DeDe Musa, right, during a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The event emphasized two-way communication between unit leadership and families to strengthen readiness, resilience and connection across Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9659380
    VIRIN: 260429-F-QY777-1012
    Resolution: 4824x3216
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Resilience
    Family
    Communication

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