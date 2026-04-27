Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with his spouse DeDe Musa, right, during a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The event emphasized two-way communication between unit leadership and families to strengthen readiness, resilience and connection across Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)