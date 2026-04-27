U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with his spouse DeDe Musa, right, during a Key Support Liaison luncheon at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 29, 2026. The event emphasized two-way communication between unit leadership and families to strengthen readiness, resilience and connection across Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9659380
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-QY777-1012
|Resolution:
|4824x3216
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Dover’s Key Support Liaison Program
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