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    Oppositional Force [Image 2 of 4]

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    Oppositional Force

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Pvt. Jared Carlson, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, stands guard at the mock village of Uebungsdorf, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Center, Hohenfels, Germany, April 30, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 15:18
    Photo ID: 9657992
    VIRIN: 260429-A-PW424-3276
    Resolution: 3605x3316
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oppositional Force [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ACT

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