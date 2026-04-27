Oppositional Force

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U.S. Army Pvt. Jared Carlson, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, stands guard at the mock village of Uebungsdorf, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Center, Hohenfels, Germany, April 30, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff.)