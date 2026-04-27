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    BANSHEE Battlefield Edge Networks System [Image 4 of 4]

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    BANSHEE Battlefield Edge Networks System

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

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    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army Soldier adjust the controtrols of a BANSHEE Battlefield Edge Networks system, a mobile, distributed command-and-control solution with vehicle-based nodes connected through a resilient, secure network. It enables continuous communication, data sharing, and interoperability across joint and coalition forces while reducing physical and electromagnetic signatures to improve survivability in contested environments. During CbR 26-07, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lisa Rodriguez-Presley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 15:19
    Photo ID: 9657987
    VIRIN: 260501-A-PW424-7757
    Resolution: 4368x6115
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    BANSHEE Battlefield Edge Networks System

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