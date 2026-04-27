A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Opposing Forces team holds an observation post during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 29, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9657990
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-PW424-5875
|Resolution:
|5731x4000
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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