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    Observation Post [Image 3 of 4]

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    Observation Post

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment Opposing Forces team holds an observation post during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 29, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9657990
    VIRIN: 260429-A-PW424-5875
    Resolution: 5731x4000
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Observation Post [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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