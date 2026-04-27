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U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, continue thier operations at the brigade tactical operations center in the town of Kittensee during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 30, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Lt. Col Olha Vandergriff.)