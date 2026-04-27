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    Brigade Tactical Operations Center [Image 1 of 4]

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    Brigade Tactical Operations Center

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, continue thier operations at the brigade tactical operations center in the town of Kittensee during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 30, 2026. Combined Resolve is a reoccurring U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise held at 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Training Center at Hohenfels, Germany, in which more than 3,600 personnel will participate from April 9-May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Lt. Col Olha Vandergriff.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9657975
    VIRIN: 260429-A-PW424-1979
    Resolution: 4750x4000
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brigade Tactical Operations Center [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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