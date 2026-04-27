Multi-Domain Sensor Fusion: How III Armored Corps and V Corps are Modernizing the Battlefield

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Soldier adjust the controtrols of a BANSHEE Battlefield Edge Networks system, a mobile, distributed command-and-control solution with vehicle-based nodes connected through a resilient, secure network. It enables continuous communication, data sharing, and interoperability across joint and coalition forces while reducing physical and electromagnetic signatures to improve survivability in contested environments. During CbR 26-07, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Lisa Rodriguez-Presley) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany - the character of war is changing rapidly, driven by the need for data-driven decision-making at the speed of relevancy. Leading this charge in battlefield modernization are the U.S. Army’s III Armored Corps and V Corps, leveraging emerging technologies like multi-domain sensor fusion to create a transparent, interconnected operational environment.

A prime example of this transformation is Operation Condor, executed during a live Combat Training Center rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center as part of exercise Combined Resolve 26-07. Led by the 1st Cavalry Division, the initiative demonstrates the Army’s ability to establish forward unmanned sensing zones, fuse data at the tactical edge, and deliver shared understanding across echelons. This effort takes place within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of responsibility, where V Corps maintains a persistent forward presence. By partnering III Armored Corps' technological integration with V Corps' theater operations, the Army is proving its capacity to command-and-control forces across a disaggregated, multi-theater battle.

“New technology presents new data problem- understanding how the data is transferred, where it goes, and how we collect it in one place and make sense of it. At the end state, the data is only good if we can deliver the right information to the commander to make better and faster decisions than the enemy,” said U.S. Army Col. Michael E. Ziegelhofer, Commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Operation Condor tests the 1st Cavalry Division’s wave-based approach to warfare, where the initial sensing wave drives all subsequent operations. During Combined Resolve 26-07, the 3rd Brigade serves as the main effort to showcase next-generation sensor fusion without disrupting the unit’s core training mission. Despite being a non-Transformation in Contact (TiC) brigade, the formation is employing more than 400 unmanned aerial systems across six commands. This integration advances operational realism by linking live, non-simulated launched effects directly to sensor detections. Data collected from acoustic, radio frequency, radar, and infrared sensors is fused at the point of collection. This tactical-edge fusion significantly reduces bandwidth requirements on intelligence soldiers, allowing automated analytics and artificial intelligence to process and prioritize threats.

“We did some collective training events where we had electronic warfare capabilities out there detecting ground control stations with the drones, relaying the message where those are to someone else on the team who flies the drone over to validate the ground station is there with visual confirmation, and then call that back into the fire architecture to deliver effects and destroy that station,” added Ziegelhofer.

Leadership established clear frameworks to assess these modernized capabilities, focusing on faster sensor-to-decision timelines, extended early-warning ranges, and reduced electromagnetic exposure to enhance survivability. Key efforts include forward sensing with unmanned systems, tactical edge fusion of sensor data at collection points, and validating passive-first detection. Assessments also examine network resilience in contested environments and the ability of AI-driven analytics to reduce analyst workload.

“We need to preserve the option for offensive maneuver; how do we do that when there is a transparent battlefield that’s the problem set right now. You can be seen at anytime, anywhere, and it’s nearly impossible to hide,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Andrew Cryer, Commander, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment.

The integration of these sensors directly impacts the lethality and survivability of the maneuver force through several practical operational vignettes. In a reconnaissance by sensing scenario, an acoustic sensor detects an enemy formation, prompting an unmanned aerial system to confirm the target. Subsequently, an unmanned ground vehicle launches forward-based effects, enabling precision engagement without exposing artillery assets or disclosing friendly force locations. At the higher echelon, sensor data is transmitted simultaneously to III Armored Corps to create predictive heat maps. This reach-back capability allows commanders across theaters, including INDOPACOM, CENTCOM, and EUCOM, to visualize enemy movements and operational trends in near real time.

Operation Condor showcases how the 1st Cavalry Division, in partnership with III Armored Corps, V Corps, and industry partners, is actively shaping the future of warfare while deployed. By fusing data prior to human intelligence analysis, the Army is accelerating targeting timelines and validating the multi-domain operations doctrine required for large-scale combat operations. Through these modernization efforts, III Corps and V Corps are ensuring that U.S. forces remain the most lethal and technologically advanced military formations on the modern battlefield.