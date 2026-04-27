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Change of Command 641RSG-7



Brig. Gen. Michael B. Clark, left, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), hands the unit colors to Col. James P. Sakai, right, incoming commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. The Army Reserve plays a critical role in logistics, medical support, engineering, civil affairs and transportation operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)