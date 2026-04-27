Change of Command 641RSG

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Col. Kelly R. Johnson, left, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Michael B. Clark, right, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the Armed Forces for outstanding noncombat meritorious achievement or service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)