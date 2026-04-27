Change of Command 641RSG

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Col. Kelly R. Johnson, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, addresses the unit for a final time during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. Reserve Soldiers train regularly and can be called upon to support joint and multinational operations worldwide. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)