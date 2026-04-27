Change of Command 641RSG

Col. Kelly R. Johnson, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, addresses the unit for a final time during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. Reserve Soldiers train regularly and can be called upon to support joint and multinational operations worldwide. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9657640
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-SB123-2204
|Resolution:
|3590x2330
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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