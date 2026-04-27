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    Change of Command 641RSG [Image 5 of 5]

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    Change of Command 641RSG

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    641st Regional Support Group

    Col. Kelly R. Johnson, left, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, Brig. Gen. Michael B. Clark, center, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) and Col. James P. Sakai, right, incoming commander of the 641st RSG, salute the flag during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. The 641st Area Support Group was later restructured and reorganized as the 641st RSG on Dec. 14, 2006. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9657638
    VIRIN: 210223-A-SB123-6758
    Resolution: 3431x3168
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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