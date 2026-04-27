Change of Command 641RSG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kelly R. Johnson, left, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, Brig. Gen. Michael B. Clark, center, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) and Col. James P. Sakai, right, incoming commander of the 641st RSG, salute the flag during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. The 641st Area Support Group was later restructured and reorganized as the 641st RSG on Dec. 14, 2006. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)