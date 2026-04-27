Change of Command 641RSG

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Col. Kelly R. Johnson, left, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, hands the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Michael B. Clark, right, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. The Army Reserve makes up roughly one-fifth of the Army’s total force and provides a significant portion of its sustainment capability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)