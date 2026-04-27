(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command 641RSG [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Command 641RSG

    PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kirk Bell 

    641st Regional Support Group

    Col. Kelly R. Johnson, left, outgoing commander of the 641st Regional Support Group, hands the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Michael B. Clark, right, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), during a change of command ceremony in Pinellas Park, Fla., May 2, 2026. The Army Reserve makes up roughly one-fifth of the Army’s total force and provides a significant portion of its sustainment capability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9657641
    VIRIN: 210223-A-SB123-4617
    Resolution: 4888x4067
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command 641RSG [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Kirk Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command 641RSG
    Change of Command 641RSG
    Change of Command 641RSG
    Change of Command 641RSG
    Change of Command 641RSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery