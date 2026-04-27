Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, center, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Admiral Katsushi Okubo, the commander of Fleet Air Wing 31, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, answer questions from local press during Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The Japan maritime self-defense force-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)