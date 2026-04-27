Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

Guests tour a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey static display with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces, during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force -MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9657202
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-XY994-1033
|Resolution:
|5947x3965
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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