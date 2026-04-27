Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

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U.S Navy Pilots with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, Carrier Air Wing 5, wave to guests during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)