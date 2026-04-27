Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

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Guests pose for a photo during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. Since 1973, MCAS Iwakuni has held an air show designed to foster positive relationships and offer an exciting experience that displays the communal support between the U.S. and Japan. The air show encompassed various U.S. and Japanese static display aircraft, aerial performances, food and entertainment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)