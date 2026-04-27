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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26 [Image 5 of 17]

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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adrianne Brown, a physical security specialist with the Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, demonstrates the capabilities of a patrol vehicle during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 06:06
    Photo ID: 9657208
    VIRIN: 260503-M-XY994-1076
    Resolution: 6232x4155
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26 [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

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    Friendship
    Bilateral
    Friendship Day
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Cooperation
    FD26

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