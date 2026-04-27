Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 26

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Adrianne Brown, a physical security specialist with the Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, demonstrates the capabilities of a patrol vehicle during Friendship Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)