T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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A U.S. Army Soldier transports his equipment at the airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conducted at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the command will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)