T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence arrive at the airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conducted at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the command will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)