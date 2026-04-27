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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tony Morman, assigned to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, retrieves his rucksack from a baggage claim conveyor at an airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command will compete in the Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 00:07
    Photo ID: 9657058
    VIRIN: 260502-A-BM801-1064
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 11.76 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JRTC
    BestSquad
    BestSquad Competition
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

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