T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Sgt. Tony Morman, assigned to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, retrieves his rucksack from a baggage claim conveyor at an airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command will compete in the Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026 at Fort Polk, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 00:07
|Photo ID:
|9657058
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-BM801-1064
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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