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    Army Soldier Speaks with Civilians at T2COM Best Squad Competition Event [Image 3 of 7]

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    Army Soldier Speaks with Civilians at T2COM Best Squad Competition Event

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Noel Frey, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, speaks with Soldiers from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence as they arrive at the airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conducted at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the command will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 00:07
    Photo ID: 9657054
    VIRIN: 260502-A-BM801-1035
    Resolution: 6375x4250
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Soldier Speaks with Civilians at T2COM Best Squad Competition Event [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Squad Competition
    military competition
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    T2COM

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