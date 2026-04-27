Army Soldier Speaks with Civilians at T2COM Best Squad Competition Event

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U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Noel Frey, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, speaks with Soldiers from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence as they arrive at the airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conducted at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the command will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)