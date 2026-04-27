U.S. Army soldier briefs participants at T2COM Squad Competition during holiday season

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A U.S. Army soldier in MultiCam uniform addresses a group of civilian participants in the lobby of a hotel or conference center during the T2COM Squad Competition. A promotional banner for the U.S. Army T2COM Squad Competition is visible in the background alongside holiday decorations including a decorated Christmas tree. The event appears to be an in-processing or orientation briefing for competitors. (U.S. Army photo)