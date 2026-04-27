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    U.S. Army soldier briefs participants at T2COM Squad Competition during holiday season [Image 4 of 7]

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    U.S. Army soldier briefs participants at T2COM Squad Competition during holiday season

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    A U.S. Army soldier in MultiCam uniform addresses a group of civilian participants in the lobby of a hotel or conference center during the T2COM Squad Competition. A promotional banner for the U.S. Army T2COM Squad Competition is visible in the background alongside holiday decorations including a decorated Christmas tree. The event appears to be an in-processing or orientation briefing for competitors. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 00:07
    Photo ID: 9657055
    VIRIN: 260502-A-BM801-1047
    Resolution: 6302x4201
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army soldier briefs participants at T2COM Squad Competition during holiday season [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JRTC
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