A U.S. Army soldier in MultiCam uniform addresses a group of civilian participants in the lobby of a hotel or conference center during the T2COM Squad Competition. A promotional banner for the U.S. Army T2COM Squad Competition is visible in the background alongside holiday decorations including a decorated Christmas tree. The event appears to be an in-processing or orientation briefing for competitors. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 00:07
|Photo ID:
|9657055
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-BM801-1047
|Resolution:
|6302x4201
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army soldier briefs participants at T2COM Squad Competition during holiday season [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.