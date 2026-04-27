Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness

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U.S. Army National Guard Brig Gen. Joe Murdock, Arizona Army National Guard land component commander, participates in a media interview during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tucson Readiness Center, here, April 29, 2026. The Tucson Readiness Center reflects the Arizona National Guard's continued commitment to supporting Soldiers and families by providing modern facilities that enhance training, readiness and long-term resiliency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)