Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness

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U.S. Air National Guard Brig Gen. John Conley, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona, gives opening remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tucson Readiness Center, here, April 29, 2026. The Tucson Readiness Center gives Soldiers a professional environment to train, prepare, and serve Arizona and the nation. Just as important, it provides families confidence that their Guardsmen have the resources and support they need to succeed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)