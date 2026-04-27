U.S. Air National Guard Brig Gen. John Conley, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona, gives opening remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tucson Readiness Center, here, April 29, 2026. The Tucson Readiness Center gives Soldiers a professional environment to train, prepare, and serve Arizona and the nation. Just as important, it provides families confidence that their Guardsmen have the resources and support they need to succeed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9656469
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-LJ558-1138
|Resolution:
|4603x3063
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness
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