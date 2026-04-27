Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Air National Guard Brig Gen. John Conley, Department of Emergency and Military...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Air National Guard Brig Gen. John Conley, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona, gathers with community members during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tucson Readiness Center, here, April 29, 2026. The Tucson Readiness Center reflects the Arizona National Guard's continued commitment to supporting Soldiers and families by providing modern facilities that enhance training, readiness and long-term resiliency. This investment supports readiness today while supporting recruiting, retention, and support of the next generation of Soldiers and families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness



TUCSON, Ariz., -- The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and the Arizona National Guard officially opened the new Tucson Readiness Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Apr. 29, here.



Located on 34 acres, the state-of-the-art facility will serve as the new home the 222nd and 2220th Transportation Companies, as well as the 860th Military Police Company. The center represents a critical infrastructure investment designed to directly enhance military operational readiness and provide essential emergency response capabilities.



“This Readiness Center represents the future of the Arizona National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. John Conley, DEMA Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona. “From this modern facility, our citizen-soldiers will train, prepare, and mobilize to protect our communities and support our state partners. We are not just opening a building; we are strengthening our promise to be a ready, reliable, and responsive force for every Arizonan, ensuring we are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”



Beyond its role as a tactical and operational hub, the Tucson Readiness Center is designed to be a holistic resource for the military community. A cornerstone of the Guard’s mission is taking care of the families who support the warfighter. The facility offers a secure location for Family Readiness programs, providing vital support to military families and veterans, particularly during deployments.



Furthermore, the center stands as a direct commitment to the safety of Arizona’s citizens. During natural disasters, civil disturbances, or widespread power outages, the secure infrastructure allows the facility to function as a primary headquarters for local and state incident management agencies, enabling the Guard to save lives during domestic crises.



Unit transitions into the new facility are already in progress. Personnel and equipment are currently being phased in, and Readiness Center is expected to be fully operational for all assigned units within the next few drill cycles.



This new facility underscores the Arizona National Guard’s unwavering commitment to building combat-ready, lethal forces equipped to support both domestic emergencies and global operations, embodying the motto, always ready always there.