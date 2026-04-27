U.S. Air National Guard Brig Gen. John Conley, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona, gives opening remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tucson Readiness Center, here, April 29, 2026. The Tucson Readiness Center reflects the Arizona National Guard's continued commitment to supporting Soldiers and families by providing modern facilities that enhance training, readiness and long-term resiliency. This investment supports readiness today while supporting recruiting, retention, and support of the next generation of Soldiers and families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9656470
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-LJ558-1149
|Resolution:
|6040x4019
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness
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