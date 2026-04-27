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    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness [Image 1 of 5]

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    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Brig Gen. John Conley, Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director and The Adjutant General of Arizona, gathers with community members during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tucson Readiness Center, here, April 29, 2026. The Tucson Readiness Center reflects the Arizona National Guard's continued commitment to supporting Soldiers and families by providing modern facilities that enhance training, readiness and long-term resiliency. This investment supports readiness today while supporting recruiting, retention, and support of the next generation of Soldiers and families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 14:00
    Photo ID: 9656468
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-LJ558-1050
    Resolution: 3369x2242
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness
    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness
    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness
    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness
    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness

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    Arizona National Guard Unveils Modernized Tucson Readiness Center to Support Soldiers and Enhance Combat Readiness

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