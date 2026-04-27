Master Sgt. Cole Robinson, far left, and Senior Master Audree Sgt. Seely, front right, pose with members of the United Kingdom Aerial Port Squadron team following the closing ceremony of the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. Serving as liaisons, they facilitate coordination and integration with international partners, strengthening interoperability and reinforcing the importance of allied participation in air transportation training and operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9656422
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-XV045-9777
|Resolution:
|5614x3713
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines
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