Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines

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Master Sgt. Sierra Beers, right, and Senior Master Sgt. Sara Kunze refill a water container prior to the next team competing in the 10K forklift course at the Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. The event requires competitors to maneuver a forklift through a series of tight turns and obstacles while minimizing water loss from a marked container, testing precision, control and load stability.