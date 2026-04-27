Master Sgt. Sierra Beers, right, and Senior Master Sgt. Sara Kunze refill a water container prior to the next team competing in the 10K forklift course at the Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. The event requires competitors to maneuver a forklift through a series of tight turns and obstacles while minimizing water loss from a marked container, testing precision, control and load stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9656417
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-XV045-5953
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines
No keywords found.