Master Sgt. Sierra Beers operates a forklift to realign cargo on a pallet before the next team competes in the 10K forklift event at the Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. Umpires reset and standardize equipment between teams to ensure fair, consistent conditions and accurate evaluation of each competitor’s performance.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9656419
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-XV045-7699
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines
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