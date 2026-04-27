Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines

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Master Sgt. Sierra Beers operates a forklift to realign cargo on a pallet before the next team competes in the 10K forklift event at the Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. Umpires reset and standardize equipment between teams to ensure fair, consistent conditions and accurate evaluation of each competitor’s performance.