Umpires and observers from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, 419th Fighter Wing, pause to watch and cheer on their team during the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. Many umpires, who are often senior leaders and former competitors, support and motivate their units while maintaining oversight and evaluation responsibilities throughout the competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9656420
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-XV045-1641
|Resolution:
|3356x5682
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines
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