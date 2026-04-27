Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines

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Umpires and observers from the 67th Aerial Port Squadron, 419th Fighter Wing, pause to watch and cheer on their team during the 2026 Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 16, 2026. Many umpires, who are often senior leaders and former competitors, support and motivate their units while maintaining oversight and evaluation responsibilities throughout the competition.