Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 05.02.2026 12:32 Photo ID: 9656415 VIRIN: 260415-F-XV045-8830 Resolution: 5746x3877 Size: 3.53 MB Location: US

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This work, Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.