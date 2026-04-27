Senior Master Sgt. Alison Putnam, left, instructs competitors during the pallet build-up event at the Port Dawg Challenge at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, April 15, 2026. Umpires provide oversight, guidance and evaluation throughout each event, ensuring standardized execution while reinforcing training objectives and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9656415
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-XV045-8830
|Resolution:
|5746x3877
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Competition: 67th APS Airmen power Port Dawg Challenge from the sidelines
No keywords found.