Cyber defenders from the Maryland Air National Guard participate in NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 in central Finland, April 22, 2026. Locked Shields 26 is the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9656305
|VIRIN:
|260422-Z-US479-1046
|Resolution:
|2070x3133
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26
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