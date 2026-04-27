Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26

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Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Joed Carbonell-López, 175th Wing commander, left, visits with Lt. Col. Bob DeLuca, 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron flight commander, left center, Maj. Danielle Bliss, 175th Wing executive officer, right center, and Finnish Defense Forces Lt. Joona Vainio, staff officer, right, during his visit to NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 in central Finland, April 21, 2026. Locked Shields 26 is the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out access badges.)