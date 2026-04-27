Maryland Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Shane A. Price, Maryland Air National Guard state command chief, shakes hands with Finnish Defense Forces Lt. Joona Vainio, staff officer, during his visit to NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 in central Finland, April 21, 2026. Locked Shields 26 is the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9656304
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-US479-1092
|Resolution:
|3626x2037
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26
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