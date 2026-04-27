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    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 [Image 4 of 5]

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    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26

    FINLAND

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Shane A. Price, Maryland Air National Guard state command chief, shakes hands with Finnish Defense Forces Lt. Joona Vainio, staff officer, during his visit to NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 in central Finland, April 21, 2026. Locked Shields 26 is the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9656304
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-US479-1092
    Resolution: 3626x2037
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26
    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26
    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26
    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26
    Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26

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    cyber
    Maryland
    Finland
    SPP
    Estonia
    Locked Shields 26

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