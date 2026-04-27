Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Joed Carbonell-López, 175th Wing commander, center, Chief Master Sgt. Shane A. Price, Maryland Air National Guard state command chief, far left, and Maryland support staff stand together with Finnish Defense Forces Lt. Joona Vainio, staff officer, center right, during their visit to NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 in central Finland, April 21, 2026. Locked Shields 26 is the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)