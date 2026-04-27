Maryland cyber personnel strengthen collective defense during NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26

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Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Joed Carbonell-López, 175th Wing commander, discusses exercise objectives and priorities with a Finnish project officer during his visit to NATO Exercise Locked Shields 26 in central Finland, April 21, 2026. Locked Shields 26 is the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)