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    Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability [Image 2 of 5]

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    Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability

    CHON BURI, THAILAND

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. Joel Hernandez, Alpha Co. 181st Brigade Support Battalion discussing the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system trouble shooting and maintenance during a Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Chon Buri Province, Ko Chan District, Thailand. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:28
    Photo ID: 9654617
    VIRIN: 260417-D-MN117-4568
    Resolution: 752x535
    Size: 132.51 KB
    Location: CHON BURI, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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