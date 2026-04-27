Date Taken: 04.17.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 15:28 Photo ID: 9654606 VIRIN: 260417-D-MN117-5927 Resolution: 505x668 Size: 121.56 KB Location: CHON BURI, TH

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This work, Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.