Sgt. 1st Class Paul Deveny,1041st Transportation Company, demonstrates the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station operations to an Royal Thai Army soldier during a Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Subject Matter Expert Exchange in Chon Buri Province, Ko Chan District, Thailand. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9654613
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-MN117-5711
|Resolution:
|551x664
|Size:
|142.73 KB
|Location:
|CHON BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability
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