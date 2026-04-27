A Royal Thai Army soldier operates the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station on the Infantry Stryker Vehicle during a recent Stryker Maintenance Expert Exchange in Chon Buri Province, Ko Chan District, Thailand. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9654611
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-MN117-7182
|Resolution:
|552x414
|Size:
|75.06 KB
|Location:
|CHON BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Through Partnership: Thai Stryker Exchange Builds Future Capability
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