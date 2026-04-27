Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

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An ocean buoy sensor splashes into the oceans after being deployed by a U.S Army UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter aircrew assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, April 28, 2026. The ocean buoy sensor is a modular, ruggedized, solar-powered sensing buoy designed for rapid deployment that delivers real-time environmental data. It measures waves, temperature, wind, and barometric pressure. The data provided informs critical decisions within the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment by enabling the operational commander to assess where assets can operate most effectively in support of Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)