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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait [Image 11 of 14]

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Ernest Useinov, a UH-60 helicopter repairer serving as a crew chief assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, holds an ocean buoy sensor while flying over open water as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, April 28, 2026. The ocean buoy sensor is a modular, ruggedized, solar-powered sensing buoy designed for rapid deployment that delivers real-time environmental data. It measures waves, temperature, wind, and barometric pressure. The data provided informs critical decisions within the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment by enabling the operational commander to assess where assets can operate most effectively in support of Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9653432
    VIRIN: 260428-A-XD912-1011
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

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    Army Aviation
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    BK26
    Sofar Ocean

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