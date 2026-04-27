Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

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U.S. Army Sgt. Tanner Guidry, a UH-60 helicopter repairer serving as a crew chief assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies over open water in a multi-ship UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flight as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)