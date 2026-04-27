U.S. Army Sgt. Tanner Guidry, a UH-60 helicopter repairer serving as a crew chief assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, puts on a rotary wing ballistic helmet during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9653419
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-XD912-1002
|Resolution:
|6909x4608
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.