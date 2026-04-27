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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait [Image 5 of 14]

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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Ernest Useinov, a UH-60 helicopter repairer serving as a crew chief assigned to
    Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies over open water in a multi-ship UH-60
    Black Hawk helicopter as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait near Lal-lo, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between
    the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance,
    improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and
    prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 08:45
    Photo ID: 9653422
    VIRIN: 260428-A-XD912-1005
    Resolution: 7461x4976
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait
    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    BK26
    Sofar Ocean

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