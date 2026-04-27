Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

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U.S. Army Spc. Ernest Useinov, a UH-60 helicopter repairer serving as a crew chief assigned to

Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies over open water in a multi-ship UH-60

Black Hawk helicopter as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait near Lal-lo, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between

the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance,

improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and

prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)