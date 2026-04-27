U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, right, and Steve Jones, chief of hydropower, observe Unit 2 from the generator bay floor during a visit to the Philpott Dam powerhouse in Virginia, April 2026. The inspection supports ongoing rehabilitation efforts to modernize the facility’s hydropower infrastructure. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9652536
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XB412-4526
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.