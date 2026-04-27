U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, center, joins Wilmington District personnel and General Electric representatives as they observe the lifting of the head cover with attached wicket gates during rehabilitation work at the Philpott Dam powerhouse in Virginia, April 2026. The effort is part of ongoing upgrades to improve reliability and performance of the hydropower system. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9652525
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-XB412-2972
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.