USACE Wilmington District commander visits Philpott Lake to assess landslide mitigation and powerhouse rehabilitation progress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, center, joins Wilmington District personnel and General Electric representatives as they observe the lifting of the head cover with attached wicket gates during rehabilitation work at the Philpott Dam powerhouse in Virginia, April 2026. The effort is part of ongoing upgrades to improve reliability and performance of the hydropower system. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)